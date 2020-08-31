Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RY. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth $42,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.20. 469,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,331. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.53. The stock has a market cap of $109.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Desjardins raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.77.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

