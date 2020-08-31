Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$69.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$69.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$60.00 to C$60.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$73.40.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$65.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$49.01 and a 12-month high of C$77.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$61.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.71.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.61 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.7100001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 61.23%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.