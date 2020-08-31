Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Price Target Cut to GBX 80 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 66.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 528 ($6.90) to GBX 509 ($6.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 357 ($4.66) price target (down previously from GBX 460 ($6.01)) on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 388.40 ($5.08).

Shares of LON RR traded down GBX 8.90 ($0.12) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 241.10 ($3.15). 10,703,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 260.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 362.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.49. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 212.10 ($2.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 858.60 ($11.22).

In other news, insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of £980.59 ($1,281.31). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,017 shares of company stock valued at $294,355.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

