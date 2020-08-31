Rocket Companies (RKT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 2nd. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RKT stock opened at $28.42 on Monday. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $29.96.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Separately, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

There is no company description available for Rocket Companies Inc

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.