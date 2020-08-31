Reviewing ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) & Bitauto (NASDAQ:BITA)

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) and Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ZIX and Bitauto, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIX 0 0 4 0 3.00 Bitauto 0 0 0 0 N/A

ZIX presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 71.29%. Bitauto has a consensus price target of $0.00, suggesting a potential downside of 100.00%. Given ZIX’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ZIX is more favorable than Bitauto.

Profitability

This table compares ZIX and Bitauto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIX -3.64% 63.79% 6.18% Bitauto -25.73% -7.96% -3.20%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.9% of ZIX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of Bitauto shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of ZIX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Bitauto shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZIX and Bitauto’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIX $173.43 million 2.02 -$14.65 million $0.15 40.87 Bitauto $1.54 billion 0.75 -$169.25 million ($0.45) -35.11

ZIX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bitauto. Bitauto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZIX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

ZIX has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitauto has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ZIX beats Bitauto on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery. It also provides ZixOne, a mobile email app, which offers mobile access to corporate email and does not allow data to be persistently stored on employee's device. Zix Corporation sells its services through a direct sales force; and a network of resellers and other distribution partners. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Bitauto

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business. The Advertising and Subscription Business segment offers advertising services, including automobile pricing and promotional information, specifications, reviews, and consumer feedback to automakers through its bitauto.com Website and related mobile applications. It also provides transaction-focused online advertisement and promotional services for automakers, automobile dealers, auto finance partners, and insurance companies; and Web-based and mobile-based integrated digital marketing solutions to automobile dealers. The Transaction Services Business segment operates an online automobile retail transaction platform, which provides transaction platform and self-operated financing services. The Digital Marketing Solutions Business segment offers one-stop digital marketing solutions, including Website creation and maintenance, online public relation, online marketing campaign, advertising agency, big data application, and digital image creation services for automakers. The company also distributes its dealer customers' automobile pricing and promotional information through its Internet service provider partners. Bitauto Holdings Limited was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

