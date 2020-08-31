Reviewing MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) & Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) and Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MGM Growth Properties and Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGM Growth Properties $881.08 million 4.30 $90.26 million $2.33 12.36 Corenergy Infrastructure Trust $85.95 million 1.51 $4.08 million $3.83 2.49

MGM Growth Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Corenergy Infrastructure Trust. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MGM Growth Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

MGM Growth Properties has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MGM Growth Properties and Corenergy Infrastructure Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGM Growth Properties 0 2 14 0 2.88 Corenergy Infrastructure Trust 1 1 0 0 1.50

MGM Growth Properties currently has a consensus price target of $32.04, indicating a potential upside of 11.27%. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.67%. Given Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Corenergy Infrastructure Trust is more favorable than MGM Growth Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.4% of MGM Growth Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of MGM Growth Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

MGM Growth Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. MGM Growth Properties pays out 83.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust pays out 5.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MGM Growth Properties has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. MGM Growth Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares MGM Growth Properties and Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGM Growth Properties 4.64% 0.65% 0.34% Corenergy Infrastructure Trust 4.75% -135.04% -59.47%

Summary

MGM Growth Properties beats Corenergy Infrastructure Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGP currently owns a portfolio of properties, consisting of 11 premier destination resorts in Las Vegas and elsewhere across the United States, the Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park in Northfield, OH, Empire Resort Casino in Yonkers, NY, as well as a retail and entertainment district, The Park in Las Vegas. As of December 31, 2018, our destination resorts, the Park, and Northfield Park collectively comprise approximately 27,500 hotel rooms, 2.7 million convention square footage, 150 retail outlets, 300 food and beverage outlets and 20 entertainment venues. As a growth-oriented public real estate entity, MGP expects its relationship with MGM Resorts and other entertainment providers to attractively position MGP for the acquisition of additional properties across the entertainment, hospitality and leisure industries.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

