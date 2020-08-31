Reviewing BBX Capital (OTCMKTS:BBXTB) & Magyar Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MGYR)

BBX Capital (OTCMKTS:BBXTB) and Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BBX Capital and Magyar Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BBX Capital $946.87 million 0.31 $17.69 million N/A N/A Magyar Bancorp $29.24 million 1.59 $3.00 million N/A N/A

BBX Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Magyar Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.0% of Magyar Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 88.2% of BBX Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Magyar Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BBX Capital and Magyar Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBX Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Magyar Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

BBX Capital has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magyar Bancorp has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BBX Capital and Magyar Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBX Capital -4.60% -1.25% -0.44% Magyar Bancorp 7.60% 3.95% 0.33%

Summary

Magyar Bancorp beats BBX Capital on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BBX Capital

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring. It typically does not invest in industries or companies whose ultimate returns are event driven. The firm seeks to invest across a broad range of industries ranging from service to manufacturing businesses. The firm prefers to acquire controlling interests in its portfolio companies and can also consider minority investments. BFC Financial Corporation was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. operates as the mid-tier stock holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking products and services to families and businesses in New Jersey, the United States. Its product portfolio includes various deposit products, such as demand, NOW, money market, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, and construction loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include secured demand loans. The company also provides non-deposit investment products and financial planning services, including insurance products, fixed and variable annuities, and retirement planning for individual and commercial customers; and investment securities. It operates through seven branch locations in New Brunswick, North Brunswick, South Brunswick, Branchburg, Bridgewater, and Edison; and a loan product office in New Jersey. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Magyar Bancorp, MHC.

