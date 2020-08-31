Reviewing Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) & Nevro (NASDAQ:NVRO)

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) and Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Axonics Modulation Technologies has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nevro has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Axonics Modulation Technologies and Nevro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axonics Modulation Technologies -155.91% -44.13% -36.08% Nevro -27.22% -38.86% -18.31%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Axonics Modulation Technologies and Nevro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axonics Modulation Technologies $13.82 million 123.34 -$79.93 million ($2.80) -15.40 Nevro $390.26 million 12.24 -$103.69 million ($3.37) -41.31

Axonics Modulation Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nevro. Nevro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axonics Modulation Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.5% of Axonics Modulation Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Nevro shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of Axonics Modulation Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Nevro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Axonics Modulation Technologies and Nevro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axonics Modulation Technologies 0 0 9 0 3.00 Nevro 0 3 7 0 2.70

Axonics Modulation Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $47.33, suggesting a potential upside of 9.75%. Nevro has a consensus price target of $140.40, suggesting a potential upside of 0.85%. Given Axonics Modulation Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Axonics Modulation Technologies is more favorable than Nevro.

Summary

Axonics Modulation Technologies beats Nevro on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention. Its proprietary r-SNM System delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of urinary and fecal dysfunction. The company was formerly known as American Restorative Medicine, Inc. and changed its name to Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. in August 2013. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Irvine, California.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. Its solution for chronic pain also includes HF10 Therapy, which delivers neuromodulation solutions for treating chronic pain based on available clinical evidence. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

