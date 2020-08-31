Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Endeavour Silver (EXK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Endeavour Silver (NYSE: EXK):

8/28/2020 – Endeavour Silver had its price target raised by analysts at Pi Financial from $3.70 to $4.80. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/25/2020 – Endeavour Silver was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour's two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company's acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. "

8/24/2020 – Endeavour Silver was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/18/2020 – Endeavour Silver was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Endeavour Silver was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/10/2020 – Endeavour Silver had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.25 to $5.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Endeavour Silver was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Endeavour Silver had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $3.50 to $4.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Endeavour Silver had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $4.50 to $6.25. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Endeavour Silver was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/30/2020 – Endeavour Silver was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/28/2020 – Endeavour Silver was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/24/2020 – Endeavour Silver was upgraded by analysts at Pi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/22/2020 – Endeavour Silver had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $2.00 to $3.50. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Endeavour Silver is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.75 price target on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Endeavour Silver had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial.

7/15/2020 – Endeavour Silver had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a $2.45 price target on the stock.

7/13/2020 – Endeavour Silver was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

7/10/2020 – Endeavour Silver had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $2.80 to $3.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/10/2020 – Endeavour Silver had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock, up previously from $3.00.

Shares of NYSE EXK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.18. The stock had a trading volume of 126,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,820. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $635.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.34. Endeavour Silver Corp has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $4.79.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 28.03% and a negative net margin of 41.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXK. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 15,505 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 98.9% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,767 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 3.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 19.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,705,255 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 276,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

