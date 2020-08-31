Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) versus Baxter International (NASDAQ:BAX) Head to Head Comparison

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) and Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

This table compares Repro Med Systems and Baxter International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repro Med Systems $23.16 million 15.58 $560,000.00 $0.01 822.00 Baxter International $11.36 billion 3.83 $1.00 billion $3.31 25.99

Baxter International has higher revenue and earnings than Repro Med Systems. Baxter International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repro Med Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.8% of Repro Med Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of Baxter International shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Baxter International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Repro Med Systems has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baxter International has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Repro Med Systems and Baxter International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repro Med Systems -0.20% 11.65% 9.33% Baxter International 8.10% 20.75% 8.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Repro Med Systems and Baxter International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repro Med Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00 Baxter International 0 4 14 0 2.78

Repro Med Systems currently has a consensus target price of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 74.37%. Baxter International has a consensus target price of $96.94, suggesting a potential upside of 12.68%. Given Repro Med Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Repro Med Systems is more favorable than Baxter International.

Summary

Baxter International beats Repro Med Systems on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies. It also provides biological products and medical devices, and surgical hemostat and sealant products used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing, and adhesion prevention; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products, and pharmacy compounding services; and generic injectable pharmaceuticals. Its products are used in hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, doctors' offices, and by patients at home under physician supervision. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as through independent distributors, drug wholesalers, and specialty pharmacy or other alternate site providers in approximately 100 countries. It has an agreement with Celerity Pharmaceutical, LLC to develop acute care generic injectable premix and oncolytic molecules. Baxter International Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.