Refereum Reaches Market Cap of $2.07 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One Refereum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, DDEX, Upbit and Cobinhood. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Refereum has a total market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $56,627.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Refereum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00140181 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $194.76 or 0.01661269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00198455 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000827 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000226 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00176253 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,889.78 or 3.06128937 BTC.

Refereum Token Profile

Refereum’s genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, IDEX, OKEx, Upbit, Bittrex, Bibox, Gate.io and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.