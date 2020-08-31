Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ: ROIC):

8/29/2020 – Retail Opportunity Investments was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/28/2020 – Retail Opportunity Investments was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $11.50 price target on the stock.

8/27/2020 – Retail Opportunity Investments was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

8/12/2020 – Retail Opportunity Investments was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/6/2020 – Retail Opportunity Investments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

8/4/2020 – Retail Opportunity Investments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

7/21/2020 – Retail Opportunity Investments was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/21/2020 – Retail Opportunity Investments is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2020 – Retail Opportunity Investments had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $7.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.32. 49,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,720. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a current ratio of 16.69. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments Corp alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $66.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.02 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 3.50%. Analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,983,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,889 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $20,022,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $6,920,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 289.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 732,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,068,000 after buying an additional 544,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBO & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 1,162,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,633,000 after buying an additional 478,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.