Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) Position Boosted by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Ready Capital worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 4.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 7.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 60.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 15.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 26.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ready Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $7.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ready Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Shares of NYSE:RC traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 16,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,026. Ready Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 9.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Ready Capital Corp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

