Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RTLR. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rattler Midstream in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.59.

RTLR opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 4.68. Rattler Midstream has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $19.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $88.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Rattler Midstream by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Rattler Midstream by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares during the period. 28.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

