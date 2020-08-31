Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.71

Rackspace Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:RXT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.71 and last traded at $20.67, with a volume of 36210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RXT. Citigroup assumed coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Rackspace Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

About Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.