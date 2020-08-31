RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Shares Gap Down to $0.34

RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.34, but opened at $0.32. RA Medical Systems shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 183,117 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RMED shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RA Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on RA Medical Systems to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut RA Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.19.

Get RA Medical Systems alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21). RA Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 140.19% and a negative net margin of 807.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that RA Medical Systems Inc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Mejia, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of RA Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,851. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED)

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for RA Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RA Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.