Quisitive Technology Solutions’ (QUISF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Clarus Securities

Clarus Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Clarus Securities currently has a $1.25 target price on the stock.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1.40 target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

Quisitive Technology Solutions stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.