Quisitive Technology Solutions’ (QUISF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Clarus Securities

Clarus Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Clarus Securities currently has a $1.25 target price on the stock.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1.40 target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Quisitive Technology Solutions stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

