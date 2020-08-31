Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) PT Lowered to $1.35 at Pi Financial

Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) had its price target reduced by Pi Financial from $1.40 to $1.35 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RVLGF opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64. Pure Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $1.13.

About Pure Gold Mining

Revival Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold. The company holds a 100% interest in the Arnett Gold and Beartrack Gold Projects located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. It also holds interests in other gold exploration and development opportunities.

