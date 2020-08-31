PTB Group Ltd. Declares Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:PTB)

PTB Group Ltd. (ASX:PTB) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.72 million and a PE ratio of 10.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$0.46 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24. PTB Group has a one year low of A$0.27 ($0.19) and a one year high of A$0.95 ($0.68).

About PTB Group

PTB Group Limited engages in aviation business in Australia/PNG/New Zealand, the Pacific Islands, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Europe. It operates through four segments: PTB, PT USA, PT Leasing, and IAP. The company repairs, overhauls, sells, hires, rents, and leases Pratt & Whitney PT6A and Honeywell TPE331 turbine engines; maintains related engines under contract; and trades in aircraft, jet aircraft engines, airframes, and related parts.

