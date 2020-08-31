Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 4.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 0.5% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 17,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 2.5% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Proto Labs by 8.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Proto Labs by 12.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRLB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Proto Labs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proto Labs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

PRLB traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.35. 11,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,378. Proto Labs Inc has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $140.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.22 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.08.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John B. Goodman sold 1,000 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 762 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $99,822.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

