Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Prospect Capital has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -101.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 11.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

