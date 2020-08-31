ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.86

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.86 and last traded at $15.86, with a volume of 155712 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.22.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

