Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) CEO Sells $1,110,600.00 in Stock

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) CEO Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,600.00.

Gary Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Proofpoint alerts:

On Wednesday, July 8th, Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of Proofpoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $1,143,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of Proofpoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total value of $1,140,900.00.

Proofpoint stock opened at $111.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.36 and a 200 day moving average of $113.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.13 and a beta of 1.37. Proofpoint Inc has a 12-month low of $83.81 and a 12-month high of $133.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $258.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.95 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. On average, analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Proofpoint in the second quarter worth $4,526,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Proofpoint by 38.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,692,000 after purchasing an additional 412,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Proofpoint by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Proofpoint by 78.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 59,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 26,351 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Proofpoint in the second quarter worth $210,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Proofpoint from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.84.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.