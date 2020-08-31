Pro-Pac Packaging (ASX:PPG) Announces Final Dividend of $0.00

Pro-Pac Packaging (ASX:PPG) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share on Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.15. Pro-Pac Packaging has a 52-week low of A$0.06 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of A$0.23 ($0.16). The firm has a market capitalization of $121.67 million and a PE ratio of -150.00.

Pro-Pac Packaging Company Profile

Pro-Pac Packaging Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial, flexible, and rigid packaging products in Australia. The company's Industrial Packaging division manufactures, sources, and distributes industrial packaging materials, and related products and services.

