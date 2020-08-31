Pro-Pac Packaging (ASX:PPG) Announces Final Dividend of $0.00

Pro-Pac Packaging (ASX:PPG) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share on Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.15. Pro-Pac Packaging has a 52-week low of A$0.06 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of A$0.23 ($0.16). The firm has a market capitalization of $121.67 million and a PE ratio of -150.00.
Pro-Pac Packaging Company Profile
