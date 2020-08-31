Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Potlatchdeltic were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Potlatchdeltic by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 626,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after acquiring an additional 172,155 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Potlatchdeltic by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 14,351 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Potlatchdeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Potlatchdeltic by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,582,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,144 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Potlatchdeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Potlatchdeltic stock opened at $47.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $48.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.89 and a beta of 1.36.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $181.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.89 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCH. Raymond James boosted their price target on Potlatchdeltic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub cut Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

