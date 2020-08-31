Polymath Hits Market Cap of $31.87 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Polymath has a market capitalization of $31.87 million and $1.33 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath token can now be bought for about $0.0600 or 0.00000511 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Bitbns.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.66 or 0.00525908 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 125.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000809 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002786 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,500,098 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, UEX, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Kucoin, Bitbns, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, DDEX, LATOKEN, Koinex, Huobi and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

