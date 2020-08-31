POA (POA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.07 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. POA has a total market cap of $12.17 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can now be bought for about $0.0436 or 0.00000372 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and Binance. In the last week, POA has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

About POA

POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 278,928,695 coins. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.

POA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, Bibox, IDEX, Ethfinex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

