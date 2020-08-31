PlayGame Price Up 30.1% This Week (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $86,062.19 and approximately $6,339.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayGame token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. Over the last week, PlayGame has traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00140181 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $194.76 or 0.01661269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00198455 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000827 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000226 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00176253 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,889.78 or 3.06128937 BTC.

PlayGame Token Profile

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 tokens. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg

PlayGame Token Trading

PlayGame can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

