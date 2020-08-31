Pivotal Research Boosts Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Price Target to $36.00

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) had its price target increased by research analysts at Pivotal Research from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 88.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GCO. TheStreet lowered shares of Genesco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genesco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

Shares of NYSE GCO traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.07. The company had a trading volume of 14,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,168. The stock has a market cap of $279.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.64. Genesco has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $53.20.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($3.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by ($1.13). Genesco had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $279.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Genesco’s revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Genesco will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genesco by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 135,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,013,000 after purchasing an additional 169,894 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genesco by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 17,171 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Genesco by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,184,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

