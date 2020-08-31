Pivotal Research Boosts Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Price Target to $36.00

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) had its price target increased by research analysts at Pivotal Research from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 88.78% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GCO. TheStreet lowered shares of Genesco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genesco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.
Shares of NYSE GCO traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.07. The company had a trading volume of 14,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,168. The stock has a market cap of $279.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.64. Genesco has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $53.20.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genesco by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 135,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,013,000 after purchasing an additional 169,894 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genesco by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 17,171 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Genesco by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,184,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
