Piper Sandler Raises Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $225.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on OKTA. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Okta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $131.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.75.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $207.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.57 and a 200-day moving average of $169.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Okta has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $226.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.11%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.77, for a total value of $8,938,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,691,736.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $2,194,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 508,696 shares of company stock worth $101,633,879 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 323,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,498,000 after buying an additional 81,624 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,021,000 after buying an additional 22,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

