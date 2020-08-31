Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) & Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Head-To-Head Review

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) and Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piper Sandler Companies 6.68% 15.64% 8.01% Greenhill & Co., Inc. 5.35% 68.43% 3.48%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Piper Sandler Companies and Greenhill & Co., Inc., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piper Sandler Companies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Greenhill & Co., Inc. 0 2 0 0 2.00

Piper Sandler Companies currently has a consensus price target of $78.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2.40%. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a consensus price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 52.79%. Given Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Greenhill & Co., Inc. is more favorable than Piper Sandler Companies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piper Sandler Companies $846.30 million 1.62 $111.71 million $7.36 10.39 Greenhill & Co., Inc. $301.01 million 0.71 $10.98 million $0.50 22.58

Piper Sandler Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Greenhill & Co., Inc.. Piper Sandler Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greenhill & Co., Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Piper Sandler Companies has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Piper Sandler Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Greenhill & Co., Inc. pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Piper Sandler Companies pays out 16.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Greenhill & Co., Inc. pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Piper Sandler Companies has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Greenhill & Co., Inc. has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.5% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Piper Sandler Companies beats Greenhill & Co., Inc. on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products. It raises capital through equity and debt financings; provides advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, equity private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory for corporate clients; underwrites debt issuances; and offers municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products. It also provides public finance investment banking services that focus on state and local governments, and cultural and social service non-profit entities, as well as the education, healthcare, hospitality, senior living, and transportation sectors. In addition, this segment offers equity and fixed income advisory and trade execution services for institutional investors, and government and non-profit entities; and engages in trading activities. Further, it is involved in the merchant banking activities, which comprise equity investments in private companies, private equity funds, and other firm investments; and operates alternative asset management funds in merchant banking, energy, and senior living areas. The company's Asset Management segment provides asset management services with product offerings in equity securities and master limited partnerships to institutions and individuals through separately managed accounts, and open-end and closed-end funds. The company was formerly known as Piper Jaffray Companies and changed its name to Piper Sandler Companies in January 2020. Piper Sandler Companies was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co., Inc., an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution. It also advises clients on strategic matters, including activist response, defensive tactics, special committee projects, licensing deals, and joint ventures; and valuation, negotiation tactics, industry dynamics, structuring alternatives, and timing and pricing of transactions, as well as financing alternatives. In addition, the company provides debt restructuring advisory services to debtors, creditors, governments, pension funds and other stakeholders, and acquirers of distressed companies and assets; and advice on restructuring alternatives, capital structures, and sales or recapitalizations. Further, it assists clients in identifying and capitalizing on incremental sources of value; and who seek court-assisted reorganizations by developing and seeking approval for plans of reorganization, as well as the implementation of such plans. Additionally, the company advises on other financing matters, including debt issuances, equity financings, and exchange offers; and initial public offerings and other equity capital market transactions. It also offers financial advisory services to pension funds, endowments, and other institutional investors on transactions involving alternative assets; and advice to alternative asset fund sponsors for capital raising, financing, liquidity options, and related services. Greenhill & Co., Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

