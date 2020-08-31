Pigeoncoin (PGN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $53,385.00

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 31st. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $681,520.44 and $53,385.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000923 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 52.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000093 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 6,003,089,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

