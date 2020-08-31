Pi Financial Trims Revival Gold (CVE:RVG) Target Price to C$1.35

Revival Gold (CVE:RVG) had its price objective cut by Pi Financial from C$1.40 to C$1.35 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
CVE:RVG opened at C$1.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.81 million and a P/E ratio of -8.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.80. Revival Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.33 and a 12-month high of C$1.45.
Revival Gold Company Profile
