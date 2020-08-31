Pi Financial Trims Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Target Price to $20.50

Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) had its target price decreased by Pi Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GTBAF. Canaccord Genuity cut Great Bear Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Great Bear Resources to a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 19th.

Get Great Bear Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS GTBAF opened at $12.36 on Friday. Great Bear Resources has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $14.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.49.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie Lake gold project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.