Pi Financial Raises Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:GTGDF) Price Target to $3.00

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:GTGDF) had its price target lifted by Pi Financial from $2.90 to $3.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.
GTGDF opened at $1.32 on Friday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.63.
About Wesdome Gold Mines
