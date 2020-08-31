Pi Financial Raises SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) Price Target to $17.25

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) had its price objective hoisted by Pi Financial from $17.00 to $17.25 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SilverCrest Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SilverCrest Metals from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on SilverCrest Metals from $10.80 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.18.

SILV opened at $9.33 on Friday. SilverCrest Metals has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $11.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILV. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the first quarter worth $98,000.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

