Pi Financial Raises K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) Price Target to C$10.00

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) had its price objective boosted by Pi Financial from C$8.25 to C$10.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on K92 Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 target price on K92 Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on K92 Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$6.75 to C$8.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. K92 Mining currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.45.

KNT stock opened at C$7.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.69. The stock has a market cap of $955.65 million and a PE ratio of 52.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. K92 Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$7.72.

In related news, Director Mark Price Eaton sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.68, for a total value of C$501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,837,000. Also, Director Graham Wheelock sold 76,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.68, for a total transaction of C$511,096.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns -76,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C($511,096.50). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 651,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,747.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

