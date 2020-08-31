Pi Financial Raises Gogold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Price Target to $2.20

Gogold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) had its price target increased by Pi Financial from $2.15 to $2.20 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Gogold Resources stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68. Gogold Resources has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.40.

Gogold Resources Company Profile

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 29 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

