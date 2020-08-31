Pi Financial Raises Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$21.70

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target boosted by Pi Financial from C$19.50 to C$21.70 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$16.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on Ero Copper from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James set a C$21.00 price target on Ero Copper and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered Ero Copper from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$20.53.

ERO stock opened at C$19.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.83. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$8.40 and a 1-year high of C$23.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$17.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.72.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

