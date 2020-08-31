Pi Financial Raises Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target to $4.80

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its price target boosted by Pi Financial from $3.70 to $4.80 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Noble Financial reiterated a hold rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $2.80 to $3.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $3.25 to $5.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $4.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Endeavour Silver in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $4.75 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.44.

EXK opened at $4.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $4.79.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 28.03% and a negative net margin of 41.66%. Analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 98.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,767 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

