Pi Financial Cuts Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Price Target to $1.10

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) had its price objective cut by Pi Financial from $1.15 to $1.10 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SUPGF stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.15.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Superior Gold Inc acquires, explores, develops, and operates gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

