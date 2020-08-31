Pi Financial Cuts Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Price Target to $1.10

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) had its price objective cut by Pi Financial from $1.15 to $1.10 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
SUPGF stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.15.
Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile
