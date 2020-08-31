Pi Financial Cuts Kingsmen Resources (OTCMKTS:EXLLF) Price Target to $1.45

Kingsmen Resources (OTCMKTS:EXLLF) had its target price cut by Pi Financial from $1.50 to $1.45 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
EXLLF stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. Kingsmen Resources has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.93.
About Kingsmen Resources
Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsmen Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsmen Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.