Pi Financial Cuts Kingsmen Resources (OTCMKTS:EXLLF) Price Target to $1.45

Kingsmen Resources (OTCMKTS:EXLLF) had its target price cut by Pi Financial from $1.50 to $1.45 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EXLLF stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. Kingsmen Resources has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.93.

About Kingsmen Resources

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 14,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; EvoluciÃ³n property totaling an area of 45,000 hectares located in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Saxony Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

