Pi Financial Cuts Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Price Target to C$20.50

Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) had its target price trimmed by Pi Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GBR. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Great Bear Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Great Bear Resources from C$12.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

CVE:GBR opened at C$16.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.24. Great Bear Resources has a 52-week low of C$3.68 and a 52-week high of C$19.83. The company has a market cap of $893.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.48.

In other Great Bear Resources news, Director Douglas William Ramshaw sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.80, for a total transaction of C$56,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,565,786.80. Also, Director Rajbinder Bob Singh sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total value of C$856,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 425,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,072,955.25. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,500.

Great Bear Resources Company Profile

Great Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% royalty-free interest in the Dixie Lake gold property covering approximately 9,140 hectares; and a 100% royalty-free interest in the West Madsen gold properties covering approximately 3,860 hectares in the Red Lake district of Ontario.

