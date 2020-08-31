Pi Financial Cuts Auryn Resources (TSE:AUG) Price Target to C$3.10

Auryn Resources (TSE:AUG) had its price objective cut by Pi Financial from C$3.15 to C$3.10 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Auryn Resources stock opened at C$2.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. Auryn Resources has a 52-week low of C$1.00 and a 52-week high of C$3.55. The company has a market cap of $308.32 million and a P/E ratio of -22.62.

In other news, Director Steven Mark Cook sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.40, for a total transaction of C$119,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$391,000. Also, Director Shawn Wallace sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.16, for a total value of C$410,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,912,633 shares in the company, valued at C$9,203,920.28.

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

