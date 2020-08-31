Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DOC. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.23.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $18.06. 53,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567,893. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $106,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel M. Klein sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $75,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $674,340. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 222.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 108.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

