Peter Taylor Purchases 320,000 Shares of Pathfinder Minerals PLC (LON:PFP) Stock

Pathfinder Minerals PLC (LON:PFP) insider Peter Taylor acquired 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £236,800 ($309,421.14).

Peter Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 20th, Peter Taylor acquired 4,000,000 shares of Pathfinder Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($52,267.08).

Pathfinder Minerals stock opened at GBX 0.88 ($0.01) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38. Pathfinder Minerals PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.92 ($0.03). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.62.

Pathfinder Minerals Plc, a natural resource company, focuses on mining heavy mineral sands in Mozambique, southern Africa. It intends to mine for minerals, ilmenite, rutile, and zircon. The company holds interests in mining concession licenses that cover approximately 32,000 hectares of land on the Indian Ocean coast of the Zambezia province of Mozambique.

