Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Perspecta by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 43,361 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 74,575 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 456.3% in the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 69,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 43,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 9,503 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period.

Shares of Perspecta stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $21.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,800. Perspecta Inc has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.83.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Perspecta’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th.

In other news, Director Philip O. Nolan purchased 4,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,732.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John M. Curtis purchased 18,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $403,237.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

PRSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub cut Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush cut Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cowen started coverage on Perspecta in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

