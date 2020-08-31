Pengana Capital Group Ltd (ASX:PCG) Declares $0.04 Final Dividend

Pengana Capital Group Ltd (ASX:PCG) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $100.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Pengana Capital Group has a 12-month low of A$0.82 ($0.59) and a 12-month high of A$1.96 ($1.40). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.98.

In related news, insider Russel Pillemer purchased 114,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$116,908.32 ($83,505.94).

Pengana Capital Group is a funds management group specialising in listed equities.

