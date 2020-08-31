Patron Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Patron has a market capitalization of $690,755.05 and approximately $11,099.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patron token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN, IDAX and Exrates. In the last week, Patron has traded up 32.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008530 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00139908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.29 or 0.01663755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00198080 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000225 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00175101 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,661.63 or 3.03814459 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,939,793 tokens. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, CoinBene, Hotbit, HitBTC, YoBit, LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

