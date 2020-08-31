Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) Shares Gap Down to $0.68

Pareteum Corp (NASDAQ:TEUM) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.68, but opened at $0.64. Pareteum shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 35,236 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59. The firm has a market cap of $77.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.61.

About Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM)

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a Software as a Service (Saas), PaaS, or IaaS basis.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Pareteum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pareteum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.